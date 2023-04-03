Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
101506.18 PTS   -0.37%
05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.89% Higher at 103713.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk

04/03/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 376.02 points or 0.37% today to 101506.18


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2207.27 points or 2.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Off 22.38% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 16.30% from its 52-week high of 121279.51 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 5.60% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.17% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.66% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 8228.42 points or 7.50%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1733ET

