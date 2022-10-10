Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-10-10 pm EDT
115940.64 PTS   -0.37%
10/07BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.76% Higher at 116375.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 117560.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06Brazil's Embraer gets fresh E195-E2 orders from Oman's SalamAir
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 115940.64 -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 434.61 points or 0.37% today to 115940.64


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1620.19 points or 1.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 11.34% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 4.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.62% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.62% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 11118.20 points or 10.61%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1733ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. 44.73 Delayed Quote.6.05%
BRF S.A. 14.55 Delayed Quote.5.13%
JBS S.A. 25.68 Delayed Quote.4.82%
MINERVA S.A. 13.2 Delayed Quote.4.18%
SUZANO S.A. 48.25 Delayed Quote.4.01%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.27 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 9.66 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 13.16 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
RUMO S.A. 18.23 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
COSAN S.A. 15.4 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
Heatmap :