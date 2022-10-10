BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 115940.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 434.61 points or 0.37% today to 115940.64

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1620.19 points or 1.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 11.34% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 4.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.62% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.62% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 11118.20 points or 10.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1733ET