BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 103946.58 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 420.24 points or 0.40% today to 103946.58

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 13.33% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 8.14% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.03% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 6.15% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 5788.02 points or 5.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1732ET