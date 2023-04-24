Advanced search
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
103946.58 PTS   -0.40%
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 103946.58 -- Data Talk

04/24/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 420.24 points or 0.40% today to 103946.58


--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 13.33% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 8.14% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.03% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 6.15% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 5788.02 points or 5.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1732ET

Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 16.11 Delayed Quote.4.61%
RAÍZEN S.A. 3.23 Delayed Quote.3.86%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 28.61 Delayed Quote.3.14%
PETRO RIO S.A. 35.03 Delayed Quote.3.03%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 7.86 Delayed Quote.3.01%
VALE S.A. 71.96 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
MINERVA S.A. 8.56 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
BRADESPAR S.A. 24.5 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
BRASKEM S.A. 18.51 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A. 4.41 Delayed Quote.-5.36%
