    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:22:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
106457.85 PTS   -0.40%
05:51pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12Brazil treasury says foreign investors pouring back into public debt
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk

04/13/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 431.86 points or 0.40% today to 106457.85


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 18.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.23% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.75% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.84% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.71% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 3276.75 points or 2.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1751ET

News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:25pBanco Do Brasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Eleição de Diretor
PU
05:25pBanco Do Brasil S A : Officer Election
PU
05:15pEmbraer S A : expands its radar portfolio
PU
04:29pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/13/23 051-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Consolidation of the Fee..
PU
04:29pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/13/23 050-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Changes to B3 Clearingho..
PU
03:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - February
PU
03:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - January
PU
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Rankings
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 7.64 Delayed Quote.6.56%
QUALICORP 4.05 Delayed Quote.2.79%
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL 7.83 Delayed Quote.2.62%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 33.02 Delayed Quote.2.58%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.02 Delayed Quote.2.54%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 13.75 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
TOTVS S.A. 26.68 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
MINERVA S.A. 9.4 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 6.33 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BRF S.A. 6.29 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
