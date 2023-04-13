BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 431.86 points or 0.40% today to 106457.85

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 18.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.23% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.75% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.84% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.71% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 3276.75 points or 2.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1751ET