BOVESPA Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 107592.87 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 440.82 points or 0.41% today to 107592.87

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 17.73% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 11.50% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.93% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.84% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.29% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 2141.73 points or 1.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1732ET