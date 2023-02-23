Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
107592.87 PTS   +0.41%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 107592.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:06aGlobal stocks to correct in short term as inflation weighs - Reuters poll
RE
02/22BOVESPA Index Ends 1.85% Lower at 107152.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 107592.87 -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 440.82 points or 0.41% today to 107592.87


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 17.73% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 11.50% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.93% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.84% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.29% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 2141.73 points or 1.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1732ET

Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
JBS S.A. 18.9 Delayed Quote.5.53%
PETROBRAS 30.03 Delayed Quote.3.73%
MINERVA S.A. 11.8 Delayed Quote.3.51%
PETROBRAS 26.55 Delayed Quote.3.07%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 15.33 Delayed Quote.2.89%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.18 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
ATACADÃO S.A. 14.26 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.47 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
QUALICORP 5.01 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
VIA S.A. 1.99 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
