BOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 113512.38 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 480.40 points or 0.43% today to 113512.38

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3794.44 points or 3.46% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 13.20% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.09% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.09% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 8689.94 points or 8.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1736ET