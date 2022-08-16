Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2022-08-16 pm EDT
113512.38 PTS   +0.43%
08/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Higher at 113031.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15Brazil's IRB mulls new share offering after capital sufficiency warnings
RE
08/12BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.91% Higher at 112764.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
Most relevant

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 113512.38 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 480.40 points or 0.43% today to 113512.38


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3794.44 points or 3.46% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 13.20% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.09% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.09% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 8689.94 points or 8.29%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1736ET

Heatmap :