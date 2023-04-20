Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
104366.82 PTS   +0.44%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 104366.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 103912.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 106163.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 104366.82 -- Data Talk

04/20/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 453.88 points or 0.44% today to 104366.82


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 20.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 12.98% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 8.58% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.67% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 6.58% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is down 5367.78 points or 4.89%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1730ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 104366.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 103912.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 106163.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 106015.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.41% Higher at 106279.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12Brazil treasury says foreign investors pouring back into public debt
RE
04/11BOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Higher at 101846.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:50pCpfl Energia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:30pPetrobras : on 1Q23 results - Form 6-K
PU
05:10pPetrobras : on 1Q23 results April 20, 2023
PU
10:45aBraskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
10:35aLocaliza Rent A Car S A : Webcast 4Q22
PU
10:00aTranscript : Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call,..
CI
09:55aVale S A : Integrated Report 2022
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 2.59 Delayed Quote.9.75%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.19 Delayed Quote.5.45%
ATACADÃO S.A. 10.5 Delayed Quote.4.27%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 7.63 Delayed Quote.3.67%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 23 Delayed Quote.3.65%
VALE S.A. 74.66 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
SUZANO S.A. 40.3 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
BRASKEM S.A. 19.35 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
EMBRAER S.A. 20.25 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.18 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer