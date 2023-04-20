BOVESPA Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 104366.82 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 453.88 points or 0.44% today to 104366.82

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 20.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 12.98% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 8.58% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.67% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 6.58% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is down 5367.78 points or 4.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

