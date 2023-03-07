BOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 104227.93 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 472.39 points or 0.45% today to 104227.93

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 20.30% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 14.27% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.43% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.79% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.87% from its 2023 closing low of 103325.61 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 5506.67 points or 5.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1736ET