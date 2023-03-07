Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:24:00 07/03/2023 GMT
104227.93 PTS   -0.45%
10:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 104227.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.83% Lower at 103865.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 104227.93 -- Data Talk

03/07/2023 | 10:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 472.39 points or 0.45% today to 104227.93


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 20.30% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 14.27% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.43% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.79% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.87% from its 2023 closing low of 103325.61 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 5506.67 points or 5.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1736ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 104227.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.83% Lower at 103865.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03Arezzo buys Italian shoemaker in first acquisition outside Brazil
RE
03/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 103325.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 104384.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 7.49% Lower at 104931.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 105711.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 105798.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 107592.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10:27pBraskem S A : NOTICE OF CORPORATE LAWSUIT - Form 6-K
PU
10:15pAmericanas proposes $1.9 billion for creditors from top shareholders
RE
09:54pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
09:40pSendas Distribuidora S A : Fato Relevante
PU
09:28pLocaliza Rent A Car S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
08:05pLojas Renner S A : Institutional Presentation | December 2022
PU
07:25pSuzano S A : Presentation | JP Morgan 2023 Global Emerging Markets Corporate Conference
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AZUL S.A. 12 Delayed Quote.20.12%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.67 Delayed Quote.9.88%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 6.71 Delayed Quote.5.67%
QUALICORP 4.51 Delayed Quote.4.16%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 13.29 End-of-day quote.3.34%
PETROBRAS 28.52 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
PETROBRAS 25.1 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 8.07 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
BRF S.A. 6.89 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
DEXCO S.A. 6.18 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares