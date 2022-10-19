BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 116274.24 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 531.17 points or 0.46% today to 116274.24

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4201.90 points or 3.75% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 11.09% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 4.36% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.97% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.36% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.97% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 11451.80 points or 10.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

