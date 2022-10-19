Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-10-19 pm EDT
116274.24 PTS   +0.46%
10/18BOVESPA Index Ends 1.87% Higher at 115743.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/17BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Higher at 113623.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/16Analysis-Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless dollar
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 116274.24 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 531.17 points or 0.46% today to 116274.24


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4201.90 points or 3.75% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 11.09% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 4.36% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.97% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.36% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.97% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 11451.80 points or 10.92%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1727ET

