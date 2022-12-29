BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 109734.60 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 502.11 points or 0.46% today to 109734.60

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.09% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.74% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.16% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.74% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.16% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 4912.16 points or 4.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

