  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:25 2022-12-29 pm EST
109734.60 PTS   -0.46%
05:45pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 109734.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/28Brazil's BRF signs $111 million leniency deal after graft accusations
RE
12/28BOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 110236.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 109734.60 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 05:45pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 502.11 points or 0.46% today to 109734.60


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.09% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.74% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.16% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.74% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.16% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 4912.16 points or 4.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1744ET

Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 9.39 Delayed Quote.6.83%
BRF S.A. 8.28 Delayed Quote.6.70%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 14.55 Delayed Quote.5.33%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 8.7 Delayed Quote.4.19%
SUL AMÉRICA S.A. 22.25 Delayed Quote.3.44%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 5.08 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.26 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
FLEURY S.A. 15.45 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
QUALICORP 5.87 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.86 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
