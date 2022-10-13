Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-10-13 pm EDT
114300.09 PTS   -0.46%
10/11Shares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid, shareholders deny
RE
10/11BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 114827.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 115940.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 114300.09 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 527.03 points or 0.46% today to 114300.09


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 3260.74 points or 2.77% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 12.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 5.98% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.91% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.98% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.91% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 9477.65 points or 9.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1727ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10/11Shares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid, shareholders deny
RE
10/11BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 114827.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 115940.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.76% Higher at 116375.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 117560.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06Brazil's Embraer gets fresh E195-E2 orders from Oman's SalamAir
RE
10/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 117197.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 116230.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03BOVESPA Index Ends 5.54% Higher at 116134.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 11.66% Higher at 110036.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:32pBanco Do Brasil S A : Incorporation of Broto S.A.
PU
12:02pVale S A : is the first mining company, among the big ones in the industry, to test 100% e..
PU
06:12aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Investor Update - Form 6-K
PU
12:04aPetrobras Begins Binding Phase for Sale of Potash Mining Rights
CI
10/12Gol warns of Q3 loss despite revenue boost
RE
10/12Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter En..
CI
10/12SalamAir, Oman's Low-Cost Carrier, Selects the E195-E2 for Next Stage of Growth
AQ
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
BRASKEM S.A. 37.6 Delayed Quote.11.97%
MINERVA S.A. 14.13 Delayed Quote.6.64%
RUMO S.A. 19.77 Delayed Quote.4.05%
PETROBRAS 37.89 Delayed Quote.3.13%
PETROBRAS 33.94 Delayed Quote.2.85%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.92 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
EMBRAER S.A. 11.59 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 10.55 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A. 3.4 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
AMERICANAS S.A. 19.05 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
Heatmap :