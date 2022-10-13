BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 114300.09 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 527.03 points or 0.46% today to 114300.09

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 3260.74 points or 2.77% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 12.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 5.98% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.91% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.98% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.91% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 9477.65 points or 9.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1727ET