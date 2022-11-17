BOVESPA Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 109702.78 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 540.55 points or 0.49% today to 109702.78

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3458.50 points or 3.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 16.11% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 9.76% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.13% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 7.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.76% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.13% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 4880.34 points or 4.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

