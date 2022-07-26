BOVESPA Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 99771.69 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 498.16 points or 0.50% today to 99771.69

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 23.71% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 21.00% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 3.80% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.93% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.80% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 5050.75 points or 4.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1736ET