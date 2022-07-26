Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-07-26 pm EDT
99771.69 PTS   -0.50%
07/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 100269.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25Brazil's Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2, backlog hits 4-year high
RE
07/22BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.46% Higher at 98924.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 99771.69 -- Data Talk

07/26/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 498.16 points or 0.50% today to 99771.69


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 23.71% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 21.00% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 3.80% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.93% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.80% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 5050.75 points or 4.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1736ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
07/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 100269.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25Brazil's Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2, backlog hits 4-year high
RE
07/22BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.46% Higher at 98924.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 99033.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/20BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 98244.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 96120.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 97881.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/11BOVESPA Index Ends 2.07% Lower at 98212.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/08BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.35% Higher at 100288.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:22pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Earnings Release 2Q22
PU
05:22pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Results Presentation 2Q22
PU
05:22pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE 424th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING O..
PU
02:40pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 2Q22 Earnings Schedule
PU
07:49aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 2Q22 Results Conference Invitation
PU
06:09aULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S A : PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
06:09aPETROBRAS : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
JBS S.A. 32.56 Delayed Quote.2.97%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.92 Delayed Quote.1.59%
PETROBRAS 33.79 Delayed Quote.1.44%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 6.44 Delayed Quote.1.42%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 17.28 End-of-day quote.1.35%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.02 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
BANCO PAN S.A. 6.4 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
VIA S.A. 2.36 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 2.61 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
QUALICORP 9.19 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
Heatmap :