BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 104384.67 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 547.26 points or 0.52% today to 104384.67

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 3208.20 points or 2.98% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 14.14% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.60% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.65% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.21% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 5349.93 points or 4.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1732ET