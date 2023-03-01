Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:26:00 2023-03-01 pm EST
104384.67 PTS   -0.52%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 104384.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 7.49% Lower at 104931.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 105711.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 104384.67 -- Data Talk

03/01/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 547.26 points or 0.52% today to 104384.67


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 3208.20 points or 2.98% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 14.14% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.60% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.65% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.21% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 5349.93 points or 4.88%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1732ET

