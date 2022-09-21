BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 111935.86 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 581.05 points or 0.52% today to 111935.86

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.41% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.92% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.45% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.92% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.45% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 7113.42 points or 6.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

