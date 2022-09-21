Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-09-21 pm EDT
111935.86 PTS   -0.52%
09/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112516.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.69% Lower at 109280.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 111935.86 -- Data Talk

09/21/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 581.05 points or 0.52% today to 111935.86


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.41% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.92% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.45% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.92% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.45% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 7113.42 points or 6.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1735ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
09/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112516.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.69% Lower at 109280.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 109953.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 110546.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13BOVESPA Index Ends 2.30% Lower at 110793.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 113406.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/09BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 112300.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 109915.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06BOVESPA Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 109763.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
03:18pBrazil's antitrust watchdog gives CSN more time to sell stake in Usiminas
RE
02:50pENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S A : solution for Brasília Airport will supply Azul's aircraft with ..
PU
01:23pBrazilian antitrust watchdog CADE gives CSN additional time to sell stake in Usiminas
RE
11:25aSuzano reinforces commitment to China at Shanghai Pulp Week 2022
BU
07:47aFitch Revises GOL's Outlook to Negative; Affirms Ratings at 'B-'
AQ
07:40aSUZANO S A : Presentation | Itaú BBA 14th LatAm Commodities Conference
PU
06:47aWith fresh firepower, brutal bank thieves blitz small-town Brazil
RE
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.75 Delayed Quote.6.50%
VIA S.A. 3.35 Delayed Quote.5.02%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 19.05 Delayed Quote.4.09%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 13.54 Delayed Quote.3.75%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 20.16 End-of-day quote.3.23%
JBS S.A. 26.76 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 11.58 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
CIELO S.A. 5.09 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 12.52 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. 25.86 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
Heatmap :