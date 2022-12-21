BOVESPA Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 107433.14 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 569.03 points or 0.53% today to 107433.14

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4577.44 points or 4.45% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 17.85% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 11.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.77% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.77% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 2610.70 points or 2.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

