  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:22 2022-12-21 pm EST
107433.14 PTS   +0.53%
12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 106864.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.83% Higher at 104739.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 102855.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 107433.14 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 05:29pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 569.03 points or 0.53% today to 107433.14


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4577.44 points or 4.45% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 17.85% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 11.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.77% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.77% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 2610.70 points or 2.49%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1728ET

12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 106864.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.83% Higher at 104739.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 102855.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 103737.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 103745.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14Brazil's Congress votes to relax rules for politicians at state-run firms, rattling inv..
RE
12/13Lula builds out econ team with Mercadante at BNDES, ex-banker aide to Haddad
RE
12/13BOVESPA Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 103539.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12BOVESPA Index Ends 2.02% Lower at 105343.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12The last days before Christmas will be hectic
MS
05:41pTaesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on ..
PU
05:23pCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K
PU
05:23pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Study for the Full Renewal of HPPs Concessions and ..
PU
05:23pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FIRST EXTRAOR..
PU
05:23pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
09:34aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras to $11 From $..
MT
08:40aQualicorp : Notice to the Market - Notification of the decision of the Collegiate Board of..
PU
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.01 Delayed Quote.24.69%
SUL AMÉRICA S.A. 21.86 Delayed Quote.6.07%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 5.12 Delayed Quote.4.49%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 28.7 Delayed Quote.4.48%
TOTVS S.A. 28.41 Delayed Quote.3.99%
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. 78.46 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
MINERVA S.A. 12.25 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 7.56 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 14.3 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 2.61 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura