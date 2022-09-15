BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 109953.65 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 593.02 points or 0.54% today to 109953.65

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3452.90 points or 3.04% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 15.92% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.56% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.39% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 5131.21 points or 4.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

