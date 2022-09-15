Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-09-15 pm EDT
109953.65 PTS   -0.54%
09/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 110546.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13BOVESPA Index Ends 2.30% Lower at 110793.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 113406.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 109953.65 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 593.02 points or 0.54% today to 109953.65


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3452.90 points or 3.04% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 15.92% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.56% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.39% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 5131.21 points or 4.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1735ET

Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 13.03 Delayed Quote.7.24%
EMBRAER S.A. 13.61 Delayed Quote.3.58%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 12 Delayed Quote.2.56%
VALE S.A. 68.35 Delayed Quote.2.01%
FLEURY S.A. 16.51 Delayed Quote.1.98%
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP 49.09 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
QUALICORP 8.47 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
VIA S.A. 3.11 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
COSAN S.A. 17.82 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A. 5.37 Delayed Quote.-11.97%
