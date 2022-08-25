Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-08-25 pm EDT
113531.72 PTS   +0.56%
08/24BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112897.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 112857.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.89% Lower at 110500.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 113531.72 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 633.88 points or 0.56% today to 113531.72


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3031.19 points or 2.74% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 18 of the past 22 trading days

--Off 13.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 6.61% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.11% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.61% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.11% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 8709.28 points or 8.31%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1734ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
08/24BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112897.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 112857.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.89% Lower at 110500.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 111496.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 113812.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 113707.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 113512.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Higher at 113031.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15Brazil's IRB mulls new share offering after capital sufficiency warnings
RE
08/12BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.91% Higher at 112764.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:21pMATERIAL FACT : Stock Buyback Program
PU
05:21pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of August ..
PU
03:38pLOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : Earnings Call Transcription 2Q22
PU
03:28pGRUPO CCR S A : Transcript 2Q22
PU
02:18pQUALICORP : 2Q22 Conference Call Transcript
PU
01:28pLOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : Investor Relations Presentation - August/2022
PU
07:31aNAC places two Embraer E190F with Astral Aviation
AQ
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
ALPARGATAS S.A. 20.9 Delayed Quote.10.06%
AZUL S.A. 18.23 Delayed Quote.5.62%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 11.92 Delayed Quote.5.49%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 10.93 Delayed Quote.5.00%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 13.43 Delayed Quote.4.43%
JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.55 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. 40.61 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG 12.63 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. 47.92 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
ENERGISA S.A. 42.8 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
Heatmap :