BOVESPA Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 113531.72 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 633.88 points or 0.56% today to 113531.72

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3031.19 points or 2.74% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 18 of the past 22 trading days

--Off 13.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 6.61% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.11% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.61% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.11% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 8709.28 points or 8.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1734ET