BOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 607.43 points or 0.60% today to 101792.52

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 3866.18 points or 3.95% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Off 22.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 16.27% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.92% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.95% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 7942.08 points or 7.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1731ET