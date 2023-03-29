Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:25:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
101792.52 PTS   +0.60%
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28BOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk

03/29/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 607.43 points or 0.60% today to 101792.52


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 3866.18 points or 3.95% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Off 22.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 16.27% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.92% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.95% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 7942.08 points or 7.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1731ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28BOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.29% Lower at 97926.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23Brazil stocks fall on Lula criticism of central bank's hawkish stance
RE
03/23Brazil's markets cool to central bank's hawkish stance
RE
03/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Lower at 100220.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 100998.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/20BOVESPA Index Ends 1.04% Lower at 100922.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:37pVia S A : Institutional Presentation Via - March/2023
PU
05:12pGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Statutory Audit Committee Meeting held..
PU
03:35pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
03:23pPetrobras Ready to Review Asset-Sale Program After Government Request
DJ
11:28aVale S A : Progresso da Reparação de Brumadinho (English only)
PU
11:28aVale S A : Reparation Progress on Brumadinho
PU
11:08aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 2.76 Delayed Quote.4.94%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 25.83 Delayed Quote.4.07%
RAÍZEN S.A. 2.75 Delayed Quote.3.77%
COSAN S.A. 15.08 Delayed Quote.3.29%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 13.85 Delayed Quote.2.29%
GRUPO CCR S.A. 11.87 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 12.19 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
VIA S.A. 1.86 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
LOJAS RENNER S.A. 17 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
QUALICORP 3.78 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer