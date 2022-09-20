Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-09-20 pm EDT
112516.91 PTS   +0.62%
09/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.69% Lower at 109280.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 109953.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112516.91 -- Data Talk

09/20/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 693.02 points or 0.62% today to 112516.91


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3236.54 points or 2.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 13.96% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 7.45% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.06% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.45% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.06% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 7694.47 points or 7.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1734ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
09/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.69% Lower at 109280.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 109953.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 110546.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13BOVESPA Index Ends 2.30% Lower at 110793.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 113406.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/09BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 112300.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 109915.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06BOVESPA Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 109763.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/05BOVESPA Index Ends 1.21% Higher at 112203.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:30pWEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,032
PU
05:30pWEG S A : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)
PU
09:40aGERDAU S A : Notice to the Market - TradeMap Live Participation
PU
09:20aPETROBRAS : on the sale of stake in the Potiguar Basin September 20, 2022
PU
09:10aAZUL S A : Announces Exit of 12 Embraer E-195 E1s - Form 6-K
PU
09:10aPETROBRAS : on the sale of stake in the Potiguar Basin - Form 6-K
PU
08:30aEMBRAER S A : announces investment in XMobots, a reference company in the development of m..
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
ATACADÃO S.A. 21.51 Delayed Quote.4.06%
EMBRAER S.A. 13.99 Delayed Quote.3.78%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 16.65 Delayed Quote.3.67%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 12.72 Delayed Quote.3.41%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 28.6 Delayed Quote.3.32%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.83 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
BRF S.A. 14.32 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 13.1 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 7.11 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A. 5.45 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
Heatmap :