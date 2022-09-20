BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112516.91 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 693.02 points or 0.62% today to 112516.91

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3236.54 points or 2.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 13.96% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 7.45% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.06% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.45% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.06% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 7694.47 points or 7.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

