BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112921.88 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 693.49 points or 0.62% today to 112921.88

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3709.22 points or 3.40% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Off 13.65% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 7.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.48% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.41% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 3187.28 points or 2.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1731ET