  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
112921.88 PTS   +0.62%
DJ
DJ
DJ
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112921.88 -- Data Talk

01/19/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 693.49 points or 0.62% today to 112921.88


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3709.22 points or 3.40% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Off 13.65% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 7.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.48% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.41% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 3187.28 points or 2.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1731ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112921.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 112228.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 111439.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/16BOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 109212.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
01/16Brazil's Embraer gets fresh order for 15 E195-E2 aircraft; shares rise
RE
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 110916.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 111850.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11BOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 112517.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
01:11pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 1/19/23003-2023-PRE-Circular LetterExtension of the Market Ma..
PU
12:21pAmericanas S A : Fato Relevante
PU
12:01pBanco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
11:37aBrazil's Americanas files for bankruptcy -CNN Brasil report
RE
07:21aPetrobras : on payment of remuneration to shareholders — - Form 6-K
PU
07:11aAmericanas S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
06:51aPetrobras : on payment of remuneration to shareholders January 19, 2023
PU
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 3.81 Delayed Quote.7.02%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 29.52 Delayed Quote.6.19%
GRUPO CCR S.A. 11.99 Delayed Quote.5.18%
PETRO RIO S.A. 40.52 Delayed Quote.3.98%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.37 Delayed Quote.3.80%
BRF S.A. 7.72 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. 22.03 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
BRASKEM S.A. 21.95 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 7.81 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
AMERICANAS S.A. 1 Delayed Quote.-42.53%
