BOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 675.95 points or 0.64% today to 106889.71

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 6067.98 points or 6.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 18.27% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 10.87% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 11.20% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.46% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 9.15% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 2844.89 points or 2.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1740ET