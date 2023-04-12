Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:25:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
106889.71 PTS   +0.64%
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pBrazil treasury says foreign investors pouring back into public debt
RE
04/11BOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 675.95 points or 0.64% today to 106889.71


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 6067.98 points or 6.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 18.27% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 10.87% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 11.20% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.46% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 9.15% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 2844.89 points or 2.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1740ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pBrazil treasury says foreign investors pouring back into public debt
RE
04/11BOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Higher at 101846.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.89% Higher at 103713.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:45pBrf S A : Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Sharehloders' Meeting
PU
05:35pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to the Market - Signing of the EcoNoroeste C..
PU
05:35pBrf S A : I. NAME, HEAD OFFICE, TERM AND CORPORATE PURPOSE - Form 6-K
PU
02:40pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : AGM - Ballot Paper
PU
02:15pSaab eyes Colombia, Peru as potential Gripen clients amid Latam push
RE
11:38aSaab and Embraer Announce Memorandum of Understanding for New Opportunities
AQ
08:20aEmbraer S A : launches the A-29N Super Tucano in NATO configuration
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A. 6.42 Delayed Quote.7.54%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 42.72 Delayed Quote.6.96%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 13.87 End-of-day quote.5.24%
BANCO PAN S.A. 5.47 Delayed Quote.4.19%
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES 15.82 Delayed Quote.3.81%
BRASKEM S.A. 20.45 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 11.97 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 14.44 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
VALE S.A. 80.6 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
ATACADÃO S.A. 11.53 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer