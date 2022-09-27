Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-09-27 pm EDT
108376.35 PTS   -0.68%
09/26BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Lower at 109114.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.23% Higher at 111716.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/22BOVESPA Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 114070.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 108376.35 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 737.81 points or 0.68% today to 108376.35


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 5694.13 points or 4.99% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 17.13% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.75% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.75% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 3553.91 points or 3.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1731ET

