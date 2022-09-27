BOVESPA Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 108376.35 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 737.81 points or 0.68% today to 108376.35

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 5694.13 points or 4.99% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 17.13% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.75% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.75% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 3553.91 points or 3.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-27-22 1731ET