BOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 108836.47 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 758.20 points or 0.70% today to 108836.47

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 828.42 points or 0.77% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.76% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.48% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 898.13 points or 0.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

02-13-23 1730ET