  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18:00 2023-02-13 pm EST
108836.47 PTS   +0.70%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 108836.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:13aBTG Pactual joins Brazilian lenders hit by post-Americanas provisions
RE
05:21aBTG Pactual joins Brazilian lenders hit by post-Americanas provisions
RE
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 108836.47 -- Data Talk

02/13/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 758.20 points or 0.70% today to 108836.47


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 828.42 points or 0.77% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.76% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.48% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 898.13 points or 0.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1730ET

05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 108836.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:13aBTG Pactual joins Brazilian lenders hit by post-Americanas provisions
RE
05:21aBTG Pactual joins Brazilian lenders hit by post-Americanas provisions
RE
02/10BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.41% Lower at 108078.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/09BOVESPA Index Ends 1.77% Lower at 108008.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/08BOVESPA Index Ends 1.97% Higher at 109951.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 107829.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06Lula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels
RE
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:48pBanco Do Brasil S A : 2023 Guidance
PU
05:48pBanco Do Brasil S A : Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders 4Q22
PU
05:44pBanco do Brasil 4Q Net Income Rose on Income From Loan Operations
DJ
04:48pBanco Btg Pactual S A : Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 4rd Quarter 2022
PU
03:37pBrazil's Rumo sees legal insecurity, costly capital delaying infrastructure projects
RE
11:00aTranscript : Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
10:06aRef. : Official Letter B3 258/2023-SLS of February 10, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
BRF S.A. 6.91 Delayed Quote.7.63%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 9 Delayed Quote.5.76%
VIA S.A. 2.16 Delayed Quote.5.37%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 26.71 Delayed Quote.3.53%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.13 Delayed Quote.3.51%
IGUATEMI S.A. 18.81 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 43.29 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
AZUL S.A. 8.43 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 0.93 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 12.67 End-of-day quote.-8.19%
