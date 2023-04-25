BOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 103220.09 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 726.49 points or 0.70% today to 103220.09

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1146.73 points or 1.10% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 20, 2023

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 21.07% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 13.93% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 7.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.67% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.41% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 6514.51 points or 5.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1733ET