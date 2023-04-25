Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:25:00 2023-04-25 pm EDT
103220.09 PTS   -0.70%
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 103220.09 -- Data Talk

04/25/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 726.49 points or 0.70% today to 103220.09


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1146.73 points or 1.10% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 20, 2023

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 21.07% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 13.93% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 7.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.67% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.41% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 6514.51 points or 5.94%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1733ET

05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 103220.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/24BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 103946.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.80% Lower at 104366.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 104366.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 103912.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 106163.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 106015.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.41% Higher at 106279.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:57pAmbev S A : Notice to Shareholders – Capital Increase
PU
03:58pCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : AGO - Mapa do Escriturador
PU
09:21aAzul S A : AGM/EGM - Synthetic Map of Votes - Bookkeeping
PU
07:51aVibra Energia S A : ASM - Bookkeeper Map*
PU
06:09aCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/..
PU
06:09aPetrobras : on cumulative vote process for AGM - Form 6-K
PU
04/25RAIA DROGASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
BRASKEM S.A. 19.43 Delayed Quote.4.97%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 29.38 Delayed Quote.2.69%
BANCO PAN S.A. 5.25 Delayed Quote.1.74%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 12.31 Delayed Quote.1.57%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. 22.7 Delayed Quote.1.20%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 5.18 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 10.52 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 7.6 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 2.77 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 6.1 Delayed Quote.-7.72%
