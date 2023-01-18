Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
112228.39 PTS   +0.71%
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 112228.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 111439.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/16BOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 109212.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 112228.39 -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 05:30pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 789.27 points or 0.71% today to 112228.39


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3015.73 points or 2.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 14.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 7.68% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.76% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.26% from its 2023 closing high of 112517.08 hit Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

--Up 7.74% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 2493.79 points or 2.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1729ET

