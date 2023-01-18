BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 112228.39 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 789.27 points or 0.71% today to 112228.39

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3015.73 points or 2.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 14.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 7.68% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.76% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.26% from its 2023 closing high of 112517.08 hit Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

--Up 7.74% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 2493.79 points or 2.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

