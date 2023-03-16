Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
103434.66 PTS   +0.74%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 103434.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 102675.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 102932.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 103434.66 -- Data Talk

03/16/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 759.21 points or 0.74% today to 103434.66


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Off 20.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 14.92% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.61% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.48% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.74% from its 2023 closing low of 102675.45 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 6299.94 points or 5.74%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1730ET

Rankings
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 6.76 Delayed Quote.13.04%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.32 Delayed Quote.8.14%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.82 Delayed Quote.8.08%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.08 Delayed Quote.5.88%
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. 55.79 Delayed Quote.5.46%
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. 40.91 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
VIA S.A. 2.06 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 16.25 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
ENEVA S.A. 11.37 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A. 35.75 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares