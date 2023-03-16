BOVESPA Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 103434.66 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 759.21 points or 0.74% today to 103434.66
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak
--Off 20.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year
--Off 14.92% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 7.61% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 8.53% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.48% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
--Up 0.74% from its 2023 closing low of 102675.45 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 1.43%
--Year-to-date it is down 6299.94 points or 5.74%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
