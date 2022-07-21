Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-07-21 pm EDT
99033.17 PTS   +0.76%
07/20BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 98244.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 96120.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 99033.17 -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 746.34 points or 0.76% today to 99033.17


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 2912.32 points or 3.03% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 17, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 24.27% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 21.58% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 3.03% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.54% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 5789.27 points or 5.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1735ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
07/20BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 98244.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 96120.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 97881.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/11BOVESPA Index Ends 2.07% Lower at 98212.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/08BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.35% Higher at 100288.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/07BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 100729.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 98718.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.32% Lower at 98294.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 98608.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:34pPETROBRAS : Production & Sales Report 2Q22
PU
03:52pPetrobras 2Q Total Production Fell 5.1% vs 1Q to 2.65MBOE Per Day
DJ
11:34aMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Percentage of Completion methodology
PU
10:44aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : WEG S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07:04aWEG S A : Results Presentation 2Q22
PU
06:14aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/..
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 30.53 Delayed Quote.7.80%
SUL AMÉRICA S.A. 22.17 Delayed Quote.6.79%
BANCO PAN S.A. 7.02 Delayed Quote.6.53%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 6.69 Delayed Quote.6.02%
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO 11.01 Delayed Quote.4.46%
WEG S.A. 25.33 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
KLABIN S.A. 18.46 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
IGUATEMI S.A. 18.3 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 30.45 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 10.28 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
Heatmap :