BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 99033.17 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 746.34 points or 0.76% today to 99033.17

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 2912.32 points or 3.03% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 17, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 24.27% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 21.58% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 3.03% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.54% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 5789.27 points or 5.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1735ET