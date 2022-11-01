Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-11-01 pm EDT
116928.66 PTS   +0.77%
10/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 5.45% Higher at 116037.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31Brazil Senator Prates eyed for Petrobras CEO under Lula, sources say
RE
10/31Brazil's Bolsonaro silent on Lula victory, transition talks begin
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 116928.66 -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 891.58 points or 0.77% today to 116928.66


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2389.61 points or 2.09% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.59% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 3.82% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.65% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 10.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.82% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.65% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 12106.22 points or 11.55%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1729ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 5.45% Higher at 116037.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31Brazil Senator Prates eyed for Petrobras CEO under Lula, sources say
RE
10/31Brazil's Bolsonaro silent on Lula victory, transition talks begin
RE
10/31Brazil stocks, currency in volatile session after Lula win
RE
10/31Brazilian assets rally in volatile session after Lula elected president
RE
10/31Lula cabinet speculation, Brazil political tension spell market volatility
RE
10/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.49% Lower at 114539.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 114640.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/26BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Lower at 112763.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/26Santander Brasil's earnings down on higher provisions, pressured margin; shares fall
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
04:59pPetro Rio S A : Demonstrações financeiras 3t22 em dólares
PU
04:59pPetro Rio S A : Financial statements 3q22 in us dollars
PU
03:15pVale to Study Developing Mega Hubs in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman
MT
03:00pVale's Base Metals Unit Attracts Interest From Mitsui, PIF, CPPIB, Ontario Teachers
MT
11:30aTranscript : Cielo S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11:00aTranscript : Raia Drogasil S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
10:30aCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL 8.06 Delayed Quote.8.92%
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A. 3.55 Delayed Quote.7.58%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1 Delayed Quote.6.38%
DEXCO S.A. 10.26 Delayed Quote.5.88%
PETRO RIO S.A. 37.13 Delayed Quote.4.92%
WEG S.A. 39.41 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
BRASKEM S.A. 32.96 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
TOTVS S.A. 32.11 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
HYPERA S.A. 48.91 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
CIELO S.A. 5.49 Delayed Quote.-7.73%