BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 116928.66 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 891.58 points or 0.77% today to 116928.66

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2389.61 points or 2.09% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.59% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 3.82% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.65% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 10.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.82% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.65% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 12106.22 points or 11.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1729ET