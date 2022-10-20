Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-10-20 pm EDT
117171.11 PTS   +0.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 117171.11 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 896.87 points or 0.77% today to 117171.11


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 5098.77 points or 4.55% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 10.40% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.90% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 8.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.62% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.90% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 12348.67 points or 11.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1730ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 43.6 Delayed Quote.4.68%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 13.38 Delayed Quote.3.96%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 14.63 Delayed Quote.3.54%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.57 Delayed Quote.2.99%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 10.03 Delayed Quote.2.98%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 12.2 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES 17.74 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.07 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
VIA S.A. 3.03 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
AMERICANAS S.A. 14.27 Delayed Quote.-13.04%