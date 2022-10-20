BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 117171.11 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 896.87 points or 0.77% today to 117171.11

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 5098.77 points or 4.55% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 10.40% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.90% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 8.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.62% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.90% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 12348.67 points or 11.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1730ET