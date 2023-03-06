Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:22:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
104700.32 PTS   +0.80%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.83% Lower at 103865.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03Arezzo buys Italian shoemaker in first acquisition outside Brazil
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk

03/06/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 834.33 points or 0.80% today to 104700.32


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1374.71 points or 1.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 19.94% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 13.88% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.93% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.37% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 1.33% from its 2023 closing low of 103325.61 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 5034.28 points or 4.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1732ET

News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:23pCERAWEEK-Petrobras, Equinor to evaluate 7 wind projects offshore brazil
RE
04:49pPetrobras : on offshore wind agreement - Form 6-K
PU
04:39pPetrobras : on offshore wind agreement March 06, 2023
PU
04:25pCERAWEEK - Petrobras, Equinor to evaluate seven wind projects offshore brazil
RE
01:45pSector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Mixed in Monday Trading
MT
01:24pSector Update: Consumer
MT
11:25aGerdau S A : Apresentação Institucional - Março*
PU
AZUL S.A. 9.99 Delayed Quote.37.98%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 6.35 Delayed Quote.23.78%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.34 Delayed Quote.19.29%
VIA S.A. 1.92 Delayed Quote.10.34%
BRF S.A. 7.19 Delayed Quote.6.99%
BRADESPAR S.A. 28.52 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 12.64 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
GERDAU S.A. 28.48 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
VALE S.A. 86.15 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 17.54 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares