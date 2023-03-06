BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 834.33 points or 0.80% today to 104700.32

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1374.71 points or 1.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 19.94% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 13.88% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.93% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.37% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 1.33% from its 2023 closing low of 103325.61 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 5034.28 points or 4.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1732ET