    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-09-01 pm EDT
110405.30 PTS   +0.81%
08/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 109522.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 110430.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112323.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 110405.30 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 882.42 points or 0.81% today to 110405.30


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.58% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.18% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.86% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.18% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.86% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5582.86 points or 5.33%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1735ET

08/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 109522.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 110430.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112323.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Higher at 112298.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/25BOVESPA Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 113531.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/24BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112897.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 112857.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.89% Lower at 110500.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 111496.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 113812.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pFLEURY S A : Relatório Anual de Sustentabilidade 2021 - Versão com recursos de acessibilid..
PU
07:11aEMBRAER S A : advances in the KC-390 test campaign for the Portuguese Air Force
PU
06:10aThe Birth Of NNPC Limited And What It Means For Nigeria's Oil And Gas Industry
AQ
04:59aIFC Record Investment in Brazil to Support Private Sector Development
AQ
09/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/01ITAÚSA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/31Brazil's Itau Unibanco plans restructuring for credit card subsidiary
RE
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 11.05 Delayed Quote.7.59%
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES 15.14 Delayed Quote.6.92%
BANCO PAN S.A. 7.74 Delayed Quote.5.45%
JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.52 Delayed Quote.5.16%
IGUATEMI S.A. 20.42 Delayed Quote.4.18%
EMBRAER S.A. 13.49 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 10.56 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 18.96 End-of-day quote.-2.52%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 20.55 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.4 Delayed Quote.-14.63%
