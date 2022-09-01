BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 110405.30 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 882.42 points or 0.81% today to 110405.30

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.58% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.18% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.86% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.18% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.86% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5582.86 points or 5.33%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

