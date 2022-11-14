BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113161.28 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 907.79 points or 0.81% today to 113161.28

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3385.82 points or 3.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 13.47% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.92% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.73% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.92% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.73% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 8338.84 points or 7.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1730ET