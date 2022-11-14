Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-11-14 pm EST
113161.28 PTS   +0.81%
11/11BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.00% Lower at 112253.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/11Lula's market lure fades after Brazil's 'Liz Truss moment'
RE
11/11Brazil's Lula faces setback as markets fret over spending, cabinet picks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113161.28 -- Data Talk

11/14/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 907.79 points or 0.81% today to 113161.28


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3385.82 points or 3.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 13.47% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.92% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.73% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.92% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.73% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 8338.84 points or 7.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1730ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
11/11BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.00% Lower at 112253.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/11Lula's market lure fades after Brazil's 'Liz Truss moment'
RE
11/11Brazil's Lula faces setback as markets fret over spending, cabinet picks
RE
11/10BOVESPA Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 109775.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/10President-elect Lula rattles Brazil markets with spending rhetoric
RE
11/09BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Lower at 113580.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 116160.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/07BOVESPA Index Ends 2.38% Lower at 115342.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.16% Higher at 118155.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 116896.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:37pCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE NINTH HUNDREDTH FIFTY-FOUR..
PU
05:02pLojas Renner S A : Presentation | New York Conference & NDR - November
PU
11:22aEmbraer Swings to Q3 Earnings Amid Lower Revenue; 2022 Guidance Reiterated
MT
10:55aBb Seguridade Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
10:25aEmbraer : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:55aNatura & S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting Held on November 7, 2022 - Form ..
PU
09:55aEmbraer at Airline Economics Singapore Conference
AQ
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.94 Delayed Quote.14.63%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.2 Delayed Quote.9.09%
AZUL S.A. 13.86 Delayed Quote.6.53%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 9.04 Delayed Quote.5.61%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 20.78 Delayed Quote.5.16%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.83 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
JBS S.A. 26.94 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 14.95 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
EMBRAER S.A. 13.08 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 10.89 Delayed Quote.-7.40%