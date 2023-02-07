Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
107829.73 PTS   -0.82%
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 107829.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06Lula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels
RE
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 107829.73 -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 05:37pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 891.85 points or 0.82% today to 107829.73


--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 17.55% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 11.30% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.18% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.64% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.52% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1904.87 points or 1.74%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1736ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 107829.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06Lula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels
RE
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/03Lula's latest attack on Brazil's central bank weighs on markets
RE
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 112073.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
RE
01/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.37% Higher at 113430.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/30BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112273.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:34pItaú Unibanco S A : SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY COUNCIL - Form 6-K
PU
05:04pAmbev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
05:04pAmbev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
05:00pItau Unibanco 4Q Net Income BRL7.36 Billion vs Year Earlier BRL6.23 Billion
DJ
04:54pItaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22
PU
04:44pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
04:33pItaú Unibanco S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
EMBRAER S.A. 16.97 Delayed Quote.3.10%
MINERVA S.A. 13.68 Delayed Quote.1.48%
GERDAU S.A. 31.24 Delayed Quote.1.43%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 13.76 Delayed Quote.1.33%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 26.31 Delayed Quote.1.11%
BANCO PAN S.A. 5.24 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 6.81 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
BRF S.A. 6.68 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 5.4 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.36 Delayed Quote.-21.39%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares