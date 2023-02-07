BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 107829.73 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 891.85 points or 0.82% today to 107829.73

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 17.55% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 11.30% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.18% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.64% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.52% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1904.87 points or 1.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1736ET