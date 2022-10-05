BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 117197.82 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 967.70 points or 0.83% today to 117197.82

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 9533.47 points or 8.85% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 9, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.38% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Off 3.60% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.93% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.60% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.93% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 12375.38 points or 11.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

