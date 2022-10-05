Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-10-05 pm EDT
117197.82 PTS   +0.83%
10/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 116230.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03BOVESPA Index Ends 5.54% Higher at 116134.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 11.66% Higher at 110036.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 117197.82 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 967.70 points or 0.83% today to 117197.82


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 9533.47 points or 8.85% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 9, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.38% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Off 3.60% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.93% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.60% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.93% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 12375.38 points or 11.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1729ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 116230.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03BOVESPA Index Ends 5.54% Higher at 116134.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 11.66% Higher at 110036.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 107664.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 108451.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 108376.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/26BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Lower at 109114.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.23% Higher at 111716.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/22BOVESPA Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 114070.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 111935.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:42pPetro Rio S A : September 2022 operational data
PU
05:42pVia S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
05:22pGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2..
PU
04:12pEngie Brasil Energia S A : opens 2nd call for proposals for innovative and inclusive educa..
PU
03:42pTaesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on ..
PU
10:52aVale Hires Advisors to Study 'Alternatives to Unlock Long Term Value'
MT
09:03aDeutsche Bank Trims Vale's Price Target to $19 From $20, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
ITAÚSA S.A. 10.42 End-of-day quote.7.09%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.27 Delayed Quote.4.10%
PETROBRAS 32.55 Delayed Quote.3.76%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 10.77 Delayed Quote.3.76%
PETROBRAS 36.55 Delayed Quote.3.54%
CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 34.25 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
JBS S.A. 24.6 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 40.09 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.89 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
DEXCO S.A. 9.55 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
Heatmap :