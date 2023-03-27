BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 841.20 points or 0.85% today to 99670.47

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1744.13 points or 1.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 23.79% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 18.01% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.69% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.78% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 1.78% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 10064.13 points or 9.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1738ET