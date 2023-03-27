Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
99670.47 PTS   +0.85%
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.29% Lower at 97926.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 841.20 points or 0.85% today to 99670.47


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1744.13 points or 1.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 23.79% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 18.01% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.69% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.78% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 1.78% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 10064.13 points or 9.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1738ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
