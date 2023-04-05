BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 891.60 points or 0.88% today to 100977.85

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 22.79% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Off 15.80% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 5.05% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.63% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.12% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 8756.75 points or 7.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

