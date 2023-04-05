Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
100977.85 PTS   -0.88%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk

04/05/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 891.60 points or 0.88% today to 100977.85


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 22.79% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Off 15.80% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 5.05% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.63% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.12% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 8756.75 points or 7.98%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1732ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.89% Higher at 103713.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28BOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.29% Lower at 97926.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:24pVale S A : 1Q23 performance reporting dates
PU
04:39pSuzano S A : Presentation | Bradesco BBI 9th Brazil Investment Forum
PU
04:39pSuzano S A : Presentation | Non Deal Roadshow Morgan Stanley
PU
04:03pSector Update: Energy Stocks Still Advancing Late Wednesday
MT
03:28pSector Update: Energy Stocks Still Rising Late Afternoon
MT
03:01pVia S A : Institutional Presentation Via - April/2023
PU
01:42pPetrobras Says No Proposal Received From Mines, Energy Ministry on Pricing Policy Chang..
MT
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
VIA S.A. 1.84 Delayed Quote.6.36%
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A. 5.36 Delayed Quote.5.51%
BRASKEM S.A. 19.54 Delayed Quote.3.55%
QUALICORP 3.71 Delayed Quote.2.77%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 6.42 Delayed Quote.2.39%
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. 59.66 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
EMBRAER S.A. 19.72 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 5.64 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 11.85 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 7.14 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer