Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-08-22 pm EDT
110500.53 PTS   -0.89%
08/19BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 111496.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 113812.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 113707.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.89% Lower at 110500.53 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 995.68 points or 0.89% today to 110500.53


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3312.34 points or 2.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 15.50% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 9.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.96% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.11% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.96% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 5678.09 points or 5.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1743ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
08/19BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 111496.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 113812.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 113707.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 113512.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Higher at 113031.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15Brazil's IRB mulls new share offering after capital sufficiency warnings
RE
08/12BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.91% Higher at 112764.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/11BOVESPA Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 109717.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/11Brazil's BRF shares tumble after weak quarter
RE
08/11Brazil's Petrobras wins Bolsonaro's praise after latest fuel price cut
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:36pSENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 22, 2..
PU
05:16pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : Risk Management Policy
PU
05:11pS&P Revises Brazilian Airline Gol Outlook to Stable From Positive on Higher Financing R..
MT
05:06pAZUL S A : 2Q22 Institutional Presentation
PU
11:26aAZUL S A : Institutional Presentation - Azul Cargo 2Q22
PU
08:39aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Azul S.A Price Target to $11.10 From $9.90, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
08:39aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Price Target to $5.75 From $4.95, ..
MT
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
AMERICANAS S.A. 15.96 Delayed Quote.22.49%
PETROBRAS 32.41 Delayed Quote.2.14%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 10.62 Delayed Quote.2.12%
CIELO S.A. 5.58 Delayed Quote.2.01%
VIA S.A. 3.17 Delayed Quote.1.93%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 18.75 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 7.31 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
EMBRAER S.A. 13.9 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 12.11 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 9.6 Delayed Quote.-7.07%
Heatmap :