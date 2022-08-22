BOVESPA Index Ends 0.89% Lower at 110500.53 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 995.68 points or 0.89% today to 110500.53

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3312.34 points or 2.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 15.50% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 9.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.96% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.11% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.96% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 5678.09 points or 5.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1743ET