BOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 102225.08 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 939.61 points or 0.91% today to 102225.08

--Year-to-date it is down 1529.92 points or 7.21%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 21.83% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 17.28% from its 52-week high of 123576.56 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.91% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.35% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2597.36 points or 2.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1736ET