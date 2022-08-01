Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21 2022-08-01 pm EDT
102225.08 PTS   -0.91%
07/29BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 4.69% Higher at 103164.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/29Brazil's Vale says stricter licensing requirements cause project delays
RE
07/29Petrobras shares soar in Brazil amid dividend, profit euphoria
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 102225.08 -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 939.61 points or 0.91% today to 102225.08


--Year-to-date it is down 1529.92 points or 7.21%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 21.83% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 17.28% from its 52-week high of 123576.56 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.91% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.35% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2597.36 points or 2.48%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1736ET

05:10pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - 2T22 Earnings Results schedule
PU
04:40pCOMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Meeting Minutes Of The Board Of Directors
PU
12:21pBMO Capital Lowers Vale's Price Target to $20 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11:00aTRANSCRIPT : Raia Drogasil S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 2022
CI
09:45aBRASKEM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
08:45aB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 01/08/2022
PU
06:53aBrazil telecom Oi gets $329 mln offer for fixed line sites
RE
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 2.72 Delayed Quote.5.43%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 7.11 Delayed Quote.5.02%
BRF S.A. 16.72 Delayed Quote.4.76%
RAIA DROGASIL S.A. 21.8 Delayed Quote.3.91%
QUALICORP 10.16 Delayed Quote.3.15%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 21.2 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 14.13 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 8.2 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 32.4 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
BRASKEM S.A. 34.66 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
Heatmap :