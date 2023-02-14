Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-02-14 pm EST
107848.81 PTS   -0.91%
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 107848.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 108836.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/13BTG Pactual joins Brazilian lenders hit by post-Americanas provisions
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 107848.81 -- Data Talk

02/14/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 987.66 points or 0.91% today to 107848.81


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 17.53% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 11.29% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.20% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.62% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.54% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 1885.79 points or 1.72%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1731ET

News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:54pWeg S A : Dividends
PU
05:38pPetrobras : on the Permanent Seismic Monitoring System - Form 6-K
PU
05:38pPetrobras : on the Permanent Seismic Monitoring System February 14, 2023
PU
05:22pWeg S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,045
PU
05:22pTim S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
04:59pSlc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - BTG Conference 14 e 15 Fevereiro23 (PT + ENG)
PU
04:49pTelefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 432 MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNICA..
PU
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 13.12 End-of-day quote.3.55%
ATACADÃO S.A. 14.45 Delayed Quote.2.92%
ITAÚSA S.A. 8.74 Delayed Quote.2.46%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 41.55 Delayed Quote.2.34%
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP 54.5 Delayed Quote.1.87%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 8.03 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 0.87 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
BRF S.A. 6.46 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.47 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
RAÍZEN S.A. 2.98 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares