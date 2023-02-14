BOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 107848.81 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 987.66 points or 0.91% today to 107848.81

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 17.53% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 11.29% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.20% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.62% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.54% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 1885.79 points or 1.72%

