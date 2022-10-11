BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 114827.12 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1113.52 points or 0.96% today to 114827.12

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2733.71 points or 2.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022

--Off 12.20% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 5.55% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.46% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.55% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.46% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 10004.68 points or 9.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

