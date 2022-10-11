Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-10-11 pm EDT
114827.12 PTS   -0.96%
10/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 115940.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.76% Higher at 116375.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 117560.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 114827.12 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1113.52 points or 0.96% today to 114827.12


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2733.71 points or 2.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022

--Off 12.20% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 5.55% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.46% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.55% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.46% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 10004.68 points or 9.54%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1732ET

Heatmap :