Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:17 2022-09-12 pm EDT
113406.55 PTS   +0.98%
09/09BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 112300.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 109915.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06BOVESPA Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 109763.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 113406.55 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1106.14 points or 0.98% today to 113406.55


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3642.78 points or 3.32% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 13.28% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 6.72% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.72% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 8584.11 points or 8.19%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1753ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
09/09BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 112300.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 109915.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06BOVESPA Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 109763.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/05BOVESPA Index Ends 1.21% Higher at 112203.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.28% Lower at 110864.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 110405.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 109522.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 110430.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112323.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Higher at 112298.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:50pTIM S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
05:40pPETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
05:16pLATAMOIL : Petrobras considers offering CCS services to third parties
AQ
05:10pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : FORMULÁRIO INDIVIDUAL - Negociação de Valores Mobiliários pela própria..
PU
02:52pBrazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices to distributors
RE
02:10pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - June
PU
02:06pBrazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices to distributors
RE
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.78 Delayed Quote.9.13%
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A. 6.55 Delayed Quote.7.03%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 16.96 Delayed Quote.4.95%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 12.29 Delayed Quote.4.95%
VIA S.A. 3.42 Delayed Quote.4.91%
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 28.18 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
IGUATEMI S.A. 19.62 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
PETRO RIO S.A. 27.58 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 18.5 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 13.5 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
Heatmap :