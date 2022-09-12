BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 113406.55 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1106.14 points or 0.98% today to 113406.55

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3642.78 points or 3.32% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 13.28% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 6.72% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.72% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 8584.11 points or 8.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1753ET