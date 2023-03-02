BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 103325.61 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1059.06 points or 1.01% today to 103325.61

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 4267.26 points or 3.97% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 20.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Off 15.01% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.50% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.58% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 6408.99 points or 5.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1731ET