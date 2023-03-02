Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24:00 2023-03-02 pm EST
103325.61 PTS   -1.01%
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 103325.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 104384.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 7.49% Lower at 104931.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 103325.61 -- Data Talk

03/02/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1059.06 points or 1.01% today to 103325.61


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 4267.26 points or 3.97% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 20.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Off 15.01% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.50% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.58% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 6408.99 points or 5.84%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1731ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 103325.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 104384.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 7.49% Lower at 104931.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 105711.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 105798.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 107592.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/23Global stocks to correct in short term as inflation weighs - Reuters poll
RE
02/22BOVESPA Index Ends 1.85% Lower at 107152.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/17BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 109176.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 109941.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:09pBrf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
04:35pVale S A : announces cancellation of treasury shares - Form 6-K
PU
04:35pVale S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Vale anuncia cancelamento de ações em tesouraria
PU
04:14pVale S A : Excerpt of the Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
04:14pVale S A : announces cancellation of treasury shares
PU
04:14pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
03:22pGrupo Ccr S A : Transcript 4Q22
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. 22.52 Delayed Quote.14.72%
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.06 Delayed Quote.12.77%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 8.67 Delayed Quote.5.60%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 0.83 Delayed Quote.5.06%
BRF S.A. 6.74 Delayed Quote.3.85%
MINERVA S.A. 11 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 23.68 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 31.29 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 37.43 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
QUALICORP 4.44 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares