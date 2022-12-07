Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2022-12-07 pm EST
109068.55 PTS   -1.02%
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 109068.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 110188.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/05BOVESPA Index Ends 2.25% Lower at 109401.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 109068.55 -- Data Talk

12/07/2022 | 05:30pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1120.02 points or 1.02% today to 109068.55


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Off 10.28% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.47% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.28% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.47% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4246.11 points or 4.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1729ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
BRF S.A. 8.3 Delayed Quote.4.14%
AZUL S.A. 11.56 Delayed Quote.3.86%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 4.79 Delayed Quote.3.46%
JBS S.A. 21.46 Delayed Quote.3.27%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 10.52 Delayed Quote.3.14%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 7.92 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
VALE S.A. 84.84 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.6 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
PETRO RIO S.A. 32.67 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 2.94 Delayed Quote.-5.77%