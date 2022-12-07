BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 109068.55 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1120.02 points or 1.02% today to 109068.55

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Off 10.28% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.47% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.28% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.47% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4246.11 points or 4.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1729ET