BOVESPA Index Ends 1.11% Higher at 103361.70 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1136.62 points or 1.11% today to 103361.70

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 20.96% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 16.36% from its 52-week high of 123576.56 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up 7.53% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.98% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.53% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1460.74 points or 1.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1744ET