Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-08-02 pm EDT
103361.70 PTS   +1.11%
08/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 102225.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/29BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 4.69% Higher at 103164.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/29Brazil's Vale says stricter licensing requirements cause project delays
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.11% Higher at 103361.70 -- Data Talk

08/02/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1136.62 points or 1.11% today to 103361.70


--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 20.96% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 16.36% from its 52-week high of 123576.56 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up 7.53% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.98% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.53% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1460.74 points or 1.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1744ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
08/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 102225.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/29BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 4.69% Higher at 103164.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/29Brazil's Vale says stricter licensing requirements cause project delays
RE
07/29Petrobras shares soar in Brazil amid dividend, profit euphoria
RE
07/28BOVESPA Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 102596.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/28Brazil's Petrobras opens dividend gusher in pre-election win for Bolsonaro
RE
07/28Brazil's Petrobras lowers gasoline prices at refineries
RE
07/28Brazilian airline Gol reports Q2 net loss, but net revenue jumps
RE
07/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Higher at 101437.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27Brazil's Petrobras changes supervision structure on fuel pricing
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:57pBrazil's Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
RE
05:16pBrazil's Cielo Q2 net profit doubles, beating forecasts
RE
01:54pBunge supplying Brazil's Petrobras with soyoil for diesel production
RE
10:42aTIM S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 08.01.2022
PU
09:52aWEG S A : announces the acquisition of Gefran's Motion Control Business Unit
PU
09:02aBRASKEM S A : NOTICE OF CORPORATE DEMAND - Form 6-K
PU
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : TIM S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 7.73 Delayed Quote.8.72%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 6.44 Delayed Quote.5.23%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.99 Delayed Quote.3.65%
IGUATEMI S.A. 20 Delayed Quote.3.31%
VALE S.A. 70.25 Delayed Quote.3.19%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 13.16 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
AZUL S.A. 11.51 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 16.29 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES 12.54 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
VIA S.A. 2.35 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
Heatmap :