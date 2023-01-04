BOVESPA Index Ends 1.12% Higher at 105334.46 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1168.72 points or 1.12% today to 105334.46

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.45% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.59% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2023 closing high of 106376.02 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Up 1.12% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 4400.14 points or 4.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1734ET