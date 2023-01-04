Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2023-01-04 pm EST
105334.46 PTS   +1.12%
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.12% Higher at 105334.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:16aBrazil markets stabilise as doubts over Lula's economic plans linger
RE
09:08aCriticism of Lula's economic plans mounts as Brazil markets tank
RE
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.12% Higher at 105334.46 -- Data Talk

01/04/2023 | 05:35pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1168.72 points or 1.12% today to 105334.46


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.45% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.59% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2023 closing high of 106376.02 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Up 1.12% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 4400.14 points or 4.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1734ET

02:01pIncoming Petrobras CEO Prates rules out fuel price interventions
RE
01:08pCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
10:16aBrazil markets stabilise as doubts over Lula's economic plans linger
RE
08:46aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Expects to Swing to Profit in 2023; Forecasts 32% Annual..
MT
08:32aBraskem Acquires Material Producer taulman3D
MT
08:08aPetrobras : on management change - Form 6-K
PU
08:02aBraskem Acquires taulman3D Expanding its Portfolio of Materials for Additive Manufactur..
BU
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.97 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 11.02 Delayed Quote.8.89%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 4.25 Delayed Quote.6.78%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 16.73 Delayed Quote.4.89%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 13.15 Delayed Quote.4.45%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 8.09 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 9.21 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. 44.35 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
ITAÚSA S.A. 8.15 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 14 End-of-day quote.-5.08%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura