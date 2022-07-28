Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23 2022-07-28 pm EDT
102596.66 PTS   +1.14%
01:38pBrazil's Petrobras lowers gasoline prices at refineries
RE
11:14aBrazilian airline Gol reports Q2 net loss, but net revenue jumps
RE
07/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Higher at 101437.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 102596.66 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1158.70 points or 1.14% today to 102596.66


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2824.97 points or 2.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 21.55% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 18.36% from its 52-week high of 125675.33 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 6.74% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.61% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.74% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 2225.78 points or 2.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1734ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
01:38pBrazil's Petrobras lowers gasoline prices at refineries
RE
11:14aBrazilian airline Gol reports Q2 net loss, but net revenue jumps
RE
07/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Higher at 101437.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27Brazil's Petrobras changes supervision structure on fuel pricing
RE
07/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 99771.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 100269.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25Brazil's Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2, backlog hits 4-year high
RE
07/22BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.46% Higher at 98924.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 99033.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/20BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:44pVALE S A : Performance in 2Q22
PU
05:41pBrazil's Vale posts 50% decline in quarterly profit
RE
05:34pVALE S A : Excerpt of the Minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
05:20pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Quarterly Financial Report 2Q22
PU
05:20pVALE S A : announces shareholders remuneration and cancellation of treasury shares
PU
05:01pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Notice to the Market - Quiet Period 2Q22
PU
04:04pVale 2Q Net Income Declined on Lower Price of Iron Ore, Copper
DJ
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
QUALICORP 10.27 Delayed Quote.7.65%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 16.26 Delayed Quote.6.00%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 10.46 Delayed Quote.5.55%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 9.93 Delayed Quote.4.75%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 6.13 Delayed Quote.4.61%
MINERVA S.A. 13.27 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. 21.66 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
JBS S.A. 32.08 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 8.61 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 13.22 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
Heatmap :