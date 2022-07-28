BOVESPA Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 102596.66 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1158.70 points or 1.14% today to 102596.66

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2824.97 points or 2.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 21.55% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 18.36% from its 52-week high of 125675.33 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 6.74% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.61% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.74% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 2225.78 points or 2.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1734ET