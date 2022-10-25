BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 114625.59 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1387.11 points or 1.20% today to 114625.59
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 5303.20 points or 4.42% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Off 12.35% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
--Off 5.71% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 19.25% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Rose 7.71% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.71% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 19.25% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%
--Year-to-date it is up 9803.15 points or 9.35%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
