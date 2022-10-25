Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21 2022-10-25 pm EDT
114625.59 PTS   -1.20%
10/24BOVESPA Index Ends 3.27% Lower at 116012.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 7.01% Higher at 119928.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 117171.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 114625.59 -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1387.11 points or 1.20% today to 114625.59


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 5303.20 points or 4.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Off 12.35% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Off 5.71% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.25% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 7.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.71% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.25% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 9803.15 points or 9.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1730ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10/24BOVESPA Index Ends 3.27% Lower at 116012.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 7.01% Higher at 119928.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 117171.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/19BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 116274.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/18BOVESPA Index Ends 1.87% Higher at 115743.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/17BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Higher at 113623.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/16Analysis-Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless dollar
RE
10/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.70% Lower at 112072.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 114300.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/11Shares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid, shareholders deny
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:28pTelefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 427th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNI..
PU
12:04pCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Item Description of Items - Form 6-K
PU
06:13aEmbraer S A : OGMA, part of Embraer Group, is the first authorized heavy maintenance cente..
PU
06:03aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 2.5% in 3Q22..
PU
06:03aSuzano S A : MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (“Meeting”) - Fo..
PU
10/24Petrobras : Production & Sales Report 3Q22
PU
10/24Meliuz S A : Fato Relevante
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.29 Delayed Quote.5.15%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 13.15 Delayed Quote.4.61%
EMBRAER S.A. 13.15 Delayed Quote.4.20%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.95 Delayed Quote.2.79%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.11 Delayed Quote.2.78%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 8.84 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
ATACADÃO S.A. 18.34 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
AZUL S.A. 15.15 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.9 Delayed Quote.-7.22%
BRF S.A. 12.24 Delayed Quote.-11.24%