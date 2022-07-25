Log in
Brazil's Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2, backlog hits 4-year high
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.46% Higher at 98924.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 99033.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 100269.85 -- Data Talk

07/25/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 1345.03 points or 1.36% today to 100269.85


--Largest one-day point gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.33% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 20.60% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 4.32% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.52% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.32% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 4552.59 points or 4.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1735ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Brazil's Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2, backlog hits 4-year high
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.46% Higher at 98924.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 99033.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 98244.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 96120.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 97881.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.07% Lower at 98212.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.35% Higher at 100288.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 100729.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:59pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Material Fact - Issue of Debentures and Prepayment of the 3rd..
PU
05:49pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 18/22 - Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 1..
PU
10:45aEMBRAER S A : Delivers 11 Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 2Q22 - Form 6-K
PU
08:34aNOTICE TO THE MARKET : Annual Sustainability Report Launched
PU
08:16aBrazil's Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2, backlog hits 4-year high
RE
07:50aEmbraer Delivers 32 Aircraft in Q2
MT
07:34aEMBRAER S A : Delivers 11 Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 2Q22
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
