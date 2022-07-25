BOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 100269.85 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1345.03 points or 1.36% today to 100269.85

--Largest one-day point gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.33% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 20.60% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 4.32% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.52% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.32% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 4552.59 points or 4.34%

