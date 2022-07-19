BOVESPA Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 98244.80 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1328.67 points or 1.37% today to 98244.80

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 2123.95 points or 2.21% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 24.88% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Off 22.20% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 2.21% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.19% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.21% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 6577.64 points or 6.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1744ET